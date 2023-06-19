Click to share this via email

Shanna Moakler is happy to hear ex Travis Barker’s big news.

On Friday, while the Blink-182 drummer was performing a concert, his wife Kourtney Kardashian held up a sign announcing, “Travis, I’m pregnant.”

In a comment on Instagram, Moakler was asked for her thoughts on the announcement that Barker and Kardashian are expecting their first child together.

“Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world,” Moakler wrote.

And in another comment, she revealed that she was actually among the first in the world to know about the pregnancy.

“I’ve known for weeks, this is not new news to me,” she said.

Moakler and Barker have two children together, while Kardashian shares three children with ex Scott Disick.