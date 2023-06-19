A “Price Is Right” contestant got a little too excited over his win during a recent episode.

Henry had been celebrating winning the game of Bonkers — which combines elements of Race Game, Split Decision, and One Away — on the show, jumping up and down.

As the show came back after a commercial break, host Drew Carey explained that Henry was going to have to have his wife spin the wheel due to him dislocating his shoulder while celebrating his win.

The spin ended up being a good one, landing on a 95, which meant Henry made it through to the Showcase Showdown, Complex reported.

He then went on to win a trip to Hawaii.

The show’s Instagram account shared a clip of the moment, captioning it: “He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER #PriceIsRight (Update: Henry is feeling better and all healed now!)”