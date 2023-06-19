Shawn Mendes reclaimed the stage after a year and a half without performing.

Mendes, 24, made a surprise appearance alongside Ed Sheeran, 32, during the Grammy-winners’ concert in his hometown of Toronto on Saturday night.

The star revealed it had been a “year and a half” since he’s performed on stage in front of a crowd in a video shared to Instagram showcasing his duet with Sheeran.

“Dude, I feel insane, I feel crazy,” Mendes exclaimed in the clip of their rehearsal.

Mendes’ return to form occurs after he pulled the plug on his Wonder: The World Tour last July to preserve his mental health.

The duo, who performed at a sold-out show at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, shared their excitement for their collaboration backstage.

I started shaking. I was like, ‘what the—,” Mendes excitedly said. “I feel a bit speechless about it, to be honest, right now…”

“What a reaction,” continued Sheeran. “I’ve had that three times in my life at gigs — Paolo Nutini in Glasgow, Stormzy in London, and now Shawn Mendes.”

The “Shape of You” singer praised Mendes, saying it’s “good to have you back” in the caption for the video of their performance. “Toronto ❤️❤️. What a moment. Me and @shawnmendes on stage in his hometown,” he further celebrated.

“Wish I could bottle the feeling and keep opening it to feel that buzz again, so much fun. Thank you for singing with me man, so good to have you back x.”