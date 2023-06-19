Robert De Niro attends the 15th annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner hosted by CHANEL at Balthazar on Monday, June 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by )

Family reunions are on the horizon for the De Niro family.

The Hollywood icon, 79, attended “A Bronx Tale” screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Saturday, where he exclusively told People that his six oldest children — including Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage, and Julian, Aaron, 27, Elliot, 24, and Helen, 11, from subsequent relationships — haven’t yet had the chance to meet his 2-month-old daughter, Gia Virginia, whom he shares with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, but assured that they will soon.

“Not yet, but they will,” stated the Hollywood titan.

Chazz Palminteri and Katharine Narducci, both co-stars of De Niro in “A Bronx Tale,” couldn’t help but gush about witnessing De Niro’s remarkable transition into fatherhood with his seven children.

“Oh, I saw the baby. Beautiful baby,” Palminteri told the outlet.

Narducci described De Niro as “an unbelievable father” and a “wonderful person.”

“I’ve seen him around his kids, and I know his daughter Drena, and they have a beautiful relationship,” she added. “And I think he’s a great guy, you know, a great dad, a great person — a great human being.”

De Niro exclusively revealed the birth of his newborn daughter to ET Canada in May and later unveiled his daughter to the world during an episode of “CBS Mornings”, where he shared her full name as Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

Sharing an adorable photo, the actor announced that she was born weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz. on April 6. Later, during an appearance on “TODAY”, De Niro expressed his happiness about embracing fatherhood to a newborn “at this stage and age,” saying: “It feels great, yeah.”