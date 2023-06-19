Meghan Markle strolled to a salon appointment in Santa Barbara old town with her security by her side.

Meghan Markle was pictured out and about near her California home after ET confirmed her “Archetypes” podcast with Spotify was coming to an end.

It was revealed last week that Meghan and Prince Harry would end their partnership with the streaming service after just one season.

The Duchess of Sussex was then seen for the first time since the announcement near her home, wearing a casual ensemble.

Meghan looked as stunning as ever in a striped sweater and jeans.

After the Spotify cancellation was reported, it was then revealed over the weekend that Meghan could have another huge deal in the works.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan is on the cusp of signing a “major deal” with French couture house Dior.

“Meghan is all anyone is talking about,” a source — described as “a prominent Beverly Hills socialite” — told the Mail.

“There have been rumours for weeks that she’s about to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive,” the source added. “If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got cancelled after one season.”