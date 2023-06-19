Click to share this via email

Not everyone is a cat person, it seems.

Over the weekend, the official “American Idol” Instagram account shared a clip from the show in which Katy Perry acts like a cat, and some fans didn’t approve.

In the video, Perry is shown at the judge’s table with co-stars Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, wearing a shredded-style black top, with shiny black latex pants and high heels.

“We have cat woman with us,” Richie jokes, while Bryan calls her “Katy Purry.”

The singer then gets her leg up on the desk and, acting very cat-like, says, “I’m ready to prowl for talent.”

But the fun clip was met with plenty of derision in the comments on the post.

“She’s ridiculous,” wrote on person.

Another added, “Can’t stand her they need to get rid of her & Luke,” while someone else complained that they had “lost respect” for Perry.

It wasn’t all negativity in the comments section, though.

“Katy is just funny like that – It’s her personality. Not sure why she’s getting so much backlash but she’s hilarious,” one person said, defending the singer.

“OMG people need to calm the F down,” wrote another fan. “She’s just having a good time. It really is what this world needs!”