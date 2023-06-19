Click to share this via email

Some of the “Squid Game” 2 cast has been revealed.

Netflix confirmed the exciting news via a YouTube video, revealing who will be joining Lee Jung-jae for the eagerly-anticipated season.

Jung-jae is set to reprise his role of Seong Gi-hun, while Hwang Dong-hyuk is coming back to direct and executive produce.

Lee Byung-hun will return as Front Man, while Wi Ha-joon will reprise the role of Hwang Jun-ho, with Gong Yoo also returning.

Among the new additions to the cast are Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun.

It’s no surprise another season to 2021’s “Squid Game” was announced last June, given the fact the first season had more than 1.65 billion views within its first 28 days of release.

Production is expected to begin on the second season later this year.