At the TUDUM Global Fan Event in Brazil, the official trailer for the action-packed film “Heart of Stone” debuted.

A star-studded cast including Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt took the TUDUM stage to the tune of “Quiet,” an original song by artist Noga Erez, specially crafted for the movie.

‘Heart of Stone’ — Photo: Netflix

Directed by Tom Harper and written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, “Heart of Stone” brings together a powerhouse team of producers, including David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Gal Gadot, and Jaron Varsano.

Gadot takes on the lead role of Rachel Stone, an undercover tech operative on a covert MI6 unit led by agent Parker (Jamie Dornan).

‘Heart of Stone’ — Photo: Netflix

According to the film’s synopsis, little do her MI6 teammates know Stone also works for the secretive Charter organization, employing cutting-edge technology to combat global threats. Stone’s life turns unexpectedly when her carefully calibrated world collides with hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt).

‘Heart of Stone’ — Photo: Netflix

Racing against time, she must protect the Charter and trust her humanity as her most powerful weapon.

Gadot, Dornan and Bhatt take the stage in “Heart of Stone” on August 11 on Netflix.