Henry Cavill’s “The Flash” cameo was reportedly cut.

Screen Rant were among the publications taking a look at the film’s ending, revealing Cavill’s cameo was axed when James Gunn came on board as the new head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran last year.

Cavill’s cameo was one of three possible endings, the publication stated; one being Michael Keaton replacing Ben Affleck’s Batman, another being Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, and a third being George Clooney returning as Batman.

Screen Rant pointed out “it wouldn’t have made sense for Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot to reprise their roles, since it’s unclear whether either of them will be returning in any capacity in DC’s future.”

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Clooney did return as Bruce Wayne after more than 25 years. His appearance had been kept secret.

They stated the final scenes show Barry Allen (played by Ezra Miller) on the phone to Bruce Wayne.

THR wrote, “The phone call comes after a climactic courthouse hearing and Barry finally returning to his own Earth and timeline. Wayne pulls up to the courthouse in his car and as he gets out, the assembled crowd part to reveal Wayne…as played by Clooney, not the Ben Affleck version Barry expected.”

The film’s release comes after Cavill announced he would not be reprising his role as Superman back in December as part of the DC shakeup.

Cavill played the caped crusader in several of DC’s films including 2013’s “Man of Steel” and even as recently as 2022’s “Black Adam” in a cameo.

After announcing his return to the role in October, he then revealed he would not be part of the cinematic universe moving forward.