Ethan Hunt is finally here to save the world again.

Tom Cruise graced the red carpet in Rome on Monday evening for the star-studded “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere.

Christopher McQuarrie, who dons the hat of director, co-writer and producer for Paramount/Skydance’s latest blockbuster, also joined Cruise on the carpet.

Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie — Photo: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

The affair, which also saw the film’s ensemble of Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales and more attend, spanned the iconic Spanish Steps.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell — Photo: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Mariela Garriga — Photo: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Rebecca Ferguson — Photo: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

As Cruise, 60, reached the top of the steps, he signed autographs for fans. He took hold of the microphone, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the crowd for their support and praising the film, stating: “It’s extraordinary to be in this stunning city of cinema.”

Engaging in a conversation with the emcee, Cruise showered his co-stars with praise. In a moment of shared anticipation, he pointed out the vibrant yellow Fiat prominently displayed at the foot of the red-carpeted steps, teasing its pivotal role in a car chase sequence.

Tom Cruise points to the Fiat 500 that he and Hayley Atwell drive like crazy through the streets of Rome. Cruise said that director Chris McQuarrie persuaded him to drive one-handed #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning pic.twitter.com/mX8IXRuI9P — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2023

Cruise shared his genuine passion for the art of filmmaking as a whole, a lifelong ambition that has driven him since his early years.

“My goal as a child, since I was little, was to make movies and travel the world. And not just be a tourist but to work in that world and live there and understand their culture,” he expressed. “You look at my movies I’ve been able to have that because of everyone here that you’ve allowed me to entertain you.”

Tom Cruise on his passion for making movies and traveling the world #MI7 pic.twitter.com/HG1G5XX4SL — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2023

He also joked about the next ‘Mission: Impossible’ being a musical –

Tom Cruise jokes that the next #MissionImpossible movie will be a musical pic.twitter.com/WNzbIOg4ll — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2023

After breaking the box office last year with “Top Gun: Maverick”, Cruise returns in “Dead Reckoning” as Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most difficult and high-stakes mission to date. Their objective is to locate and neutralize a sinister new weapon that poses a catastrophic threat to humanity if it falls into the wrong hands.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” bursts into theatres on July 12.