Cody Longo’s cause of death has been revealed.

The beloved “Days of Our Lives” actor died in February, after 0fficers found his body in his home at Austin. Police were performing a welfare check at the request of his wife, Stephanie Clark, at the time.

In a medical examiner’s report obtained by TMZ, he reportedly died of “chronic ethanol abuse”.

His representative, Alex Gittelson, admitted to the New York Times that Longo had struggled with alcohol addiction for years, but had entered a sober period recently.

The actor starred in “Days of Our Lives” in 2011, later being cast in the lead role of Eddie Duran in “Hollywood Heights”.

Other TV credits include “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”, “Brothers & Sisters” and most recently “Nashville, The Catch” and “Secrets & Lies”.

His film credits include “Wildflower”, “Not Today”, “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish”, and the “Fame” movie remake.