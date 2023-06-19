Working with Tom Cruise is like nothing else.

ET Canada’s Sangita Patel recently sat down with actress Hayley Atwell to talk “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” and getting to work with the legendary star.

“He’s a one-man studio,” the actress said of her co-star. “There is nothing this man doesn’t know about moviemaking and the cinematic experience for the audience.”

She continued, “It’s deeply inspiring to find someone who is so committed to something, whose work ethic extends to so many different departments. For me, he remains a real inspiration as a professional, dedicated, enthusiastic guy, whose own success has never been his demise.”

Atwell also said of Cruise, “He’s always hungry, always searching, and has kind of a childlike wonder about movies … There’s never been anyone like him and never will be.”

Talking about filming her intense action sequences for the new blockbuster sequel, admitted that she didn’t feel any fear having to drift cars and perform other stunts.

“It’s strange, because watching it, I was going, ‘How did I? How did we?’ Because watching it objectively in sequence is a very different experience from when you’re in it,” she explained. “And I had studied drifting for five months previously to principal photography, so my level of being able to drive competently had hugely developed and increased over that time.”

The actress went on, “But also, you have to transport that particular car chase sequence to a real city, a real location that has a whole other level of obstacles, and the absolute necessity of making sure that we were treating it respectfully. And so the mechanics of something like that are so precise, that … if I was in fear, it would have been because we were in some way being reckless, and we weren’t.”

Atwell added, “But we could perform that.”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” opens in theatres July 12.