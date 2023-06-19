“The Idol” continues to ruffle viewers’ feathers.

With the show’s first two episodes, viewers had already begun to express their disdain for the “atrocious” dialogue and morally questionable actions displayed by the cult leader, Tedros (portrayed by The Weeknd a.k.a Abel Tesfaye), and his mesmerized pop protégé, Jocelyn ( Lily-Rose Depp).

However, in the latest episode released on Sunday, a line of dialogue has further ignited a firestorm of criticism and controversy.

READ MORE: TV Intimacy Coordinator Analyzes ‘The Idol”s Premiere Episode, Says It Depicts ‘Accurate Pushback’ On Set But ‘Felt Betrayed They Made Fun Of Us’

The dialogue in question is uttered by Live Nation representative Andrew Finkelstein, portrayed by Eli Roth, during the episode. When Joceyn’s manager Chaim (Hank Azaria) asks about cancelling the tour, Andrew’s response includes the line: “I’m f***ing s***ing more blood than a kid at Epstein’s island.”

“Who the f*** wrote this line? Absolutely sickening,” one viewer expressed on social media, while another described the joke as “tasteless AF”, according to The Independent.

The line references Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, whose accusers have claimed his private sanctuary, Little St James in the US Virgin Islands, served as the hub for an international sex trafficking network.

READ MORE: HBO Denies ‘The Idol’ Season 2 Cancellation Reports Amid Backlash: ‘It Hasn’t Been Determined’

The distasteful reference to Epstein’s alleged criminal activities left viewers appalled, with some considering it “disgusting” and vowing to boycott the series altogether online.

Back in March, “The Idol” faced severe backlash when Rolling Stone published an exposé featuring anonymous interviews from individuals involved in the series, who accused Tesfaye, Levinson and the show’s producers of steering the narrative “disgustingly off the rails.”

“The Idol” continues airing on HBO Max on Sundays.