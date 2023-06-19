Hayley Atwell went through some intense driving lessons for the new “Mission: Impossible” movie.

ET Canada’s Sangita Patel recently caught up with the “Dead Reckoning Part One” star and talked about her experience shooting the movie’s big car chase while handcuffed.

“It’s strange, because watching it, I was going, ‘How did I? How did we do that?’ Because watching it objectively in sequence is a very different experience from when you’re in it,” Atwell admitted.

“I had studied drifting for five months previously to principal photography, so my level of being able to drive competently had hugely developed and increased over that time,” she said.

“But also, you have to transport that particular car chase sequence to a real city, a real location tat has a whole other level of obstacles, and the absolute necessity of making sure that we were treating it respectfully. And so the mechanics of something like that are so precise, that … if I was in fear, it would have been because we were in some way being reckless, and we weren’t.”

Atwell added, “But we could perform that.”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” opens in theatres July 12.