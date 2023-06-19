Nico Santos has marriage on the mind.

Sitting down with ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier, the “Superstore” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” star talks about his upcoming wedding to “Survivor” contestant Zeke Smith.

With his career on the rise, Santos was asked what he’s got coming up next, to which he answered, “Getting married. That’s where my mind is right now. We are deep into the wedding planning process, so that’s taking up a lot of a lot of space in my mind, rightfully so.”

As for his career, the actor said, “Everything is going great. You know, it’s so cliché and a little cheesy to say, buy I think I’m just approaching everything from a place of gratitude because I just can’t believe it sometimes. I felt extremely lucky to have had an incredible run on ‘Superstore’ already and then I didn’t know where things were going to go after ‘Superstore’ had ended. But then I got engaged, I’m getting married, and then ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. I have another movie for Netflix coming out in July. So it’s pretty unbelievable.”

In “Superstore”, Santos played Mateo, an undocumented queer Filipino immigrant, drawing on his own background and giving a boost to representation onscreen.

“I think Mateo will always be and will always have such a special place in my heart,” he said of the role. “It was my big break. And to be able to portray a character that’s so close to my experience, I just didn’t think that was possible.”

He continued, “When I first started pursuing a career in entertainment, it was a different time back then, even just ten years ago, 12 years ago. And I really thought that I would have to sort of suppress or hide that part of myself. But I also came to a point where I was like, everybody knows that I’m gay, you could tell that I’m Filipino, there’s no hiding away from it.

The actor added, “And the fact that I was able to play such a major character in like a network sitcom that, like I said, is so close to who I am in real life, is such a privilege and a gift. I can’t believe that actually happened.”

Despite his own visibility, asked if he thinks there is enough Filipino representation in the industry, Santos said, “No. Not enough.”

“There should be like a million times more, you know, compared to other Asian groups that are being represented out there,” he explained. “You know, you often see stories about the Chinese experience, the Korean experience, the Japanese experience. But Asians are very varied across continents. And there are so many stories to draw from — not just the Filipino experience, but other ethnic groups and or countries in Asia that still haven’t been fully represented.”

‌Finally, Santos added that he’s happy that he and other Filipino artists “are really trying to sort of slowly chip away at that and just bring more of our culture and stories forward.”

Santos will next be seen in the Netflix movie “Happiness for Beginners”, out July 27, as well as the upcoming film “The Re-Education of Molly Singer”.