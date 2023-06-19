Kelly Clarkson thinks every relationship is a “blessing” even it does turn “sour.”

The singer chatted to ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair about her new album Chemistry, which is set to be released on Friday.

Clarkson opens up about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock on the album, with Blair questioning how much she saved on therapy by doing that.

Clarkson — who was married to Blackstock from 2013-2021 — laughed, “Girl, I didn’t save.”

She added, “I’ve been regularly doing it. I do love it. I actually started when I was married, you know, obviously having difficulties and… not just about the relationships, just in general, I’d never really done regular therapy or anything like that.

“Usually, honestly, writing is therapeutic for me and I have a really great group of friends, so I feel like I have a good, you know, listening party and like to bounce things off of thoughts and feelings or whatever. But it literally was a really good turning point for me.

“They give you so many tools for how to navigate certain situations and also to have somebody outside your circle that doesn’t know anything but just knows what’s happening in the now. And that was really helpful.”

Clarkson added that because writing is therapeutic for her, she tends to do it when she’s “going through something.”

The musician shared, “That’s why I always say like people’s best work of art, whether you’re a sculptor, painter, writer, whatever you are, it’s usually after a hard time because that’s when they’re feeling everything so intensely, the artist, right?”

She went on, “I didn’t want to come out with just like an angry [record]. Anger is there. But you know, there’s anger, there’s sadness, there’s happiness, there’s hope, like there’s all of it on there. So that was really important to me, too, to make sure all of that was in there.”

Blair then questioned whether that was the message she wanted to give through her music, to which Clarkson replied, “The message, I think, is the title of the record and it’s one of the songs on it, it’s chemistry, right?

“Look, chemistry is incredible. Even when it can be detrimental sometimes, it’s still an incredible thing to connect with someone on a level that’s like scientific, like you have no you have no control over it. It’s just chemical, right?

“So like, what a blessing to be able to experience that in general, even if it goes sour. Like just to have the sweet for the time you did. Like not everybody gets that, right?

“And so it’s just about looking at a relationship as like not all bad. I think we tend to go, ‘Okay, it didn’t work out, so it’s all s**t.’ But it’s not all just bad, you know? So, you know, I wanted to point out that, like, there are good things, too. And don’t forget those things.”