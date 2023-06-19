Dwayne Johnson reflected on his tough relationship with his late dad Rocky in an emotional Father’s Day video on Sunday.

The “Black Adam” star shared a positive video message about the joys of being a dad, before he took to Instagram to get real with his fans about those who might not have a dad to wish Happy Father’s Day to.

Admitting the day could be “a tricky thing that we have to contend with” while addressing dads without dads, he added, “Especially if there’s a lot of guys out there, like me, who had a tough love, complicated relationship with our fathers. I had that with my old man, I know a lot of you guys did as well. So it’s tricky, because they’re not here now and we wish they were.”

Johnson’s father — who was a Canadian professional wrestler — died at age 75 on January 15, 2020.

Johnson — who filmed the video after a workout — shared, “I wish he was here one more time so I could say, ‘Hey, I love you, Happy Father’s Day, thank you for raising me with the capacity you did have, even though at times it was complicated and at times we fought.’ But we don’t have that privilege, so it’s tricky.”

He urged fans to try and fix complicated relationships, telling them to “try and reconcile that stuff, try and bring it back together” before explaining how he and his dad “got in the biggest fight” during Christmas in 2019 and weren’t talking at the time of his death.

Johnson recalled, “We weren’t talking, or I wasn’t talking, and three weeks later he dropped dead, and that was it. I never had a chance to say goodbye and I never even had a chance to reconcile what we were going through. I got goosebumps right now.”

He went on, “Do your best to reconcile because the alternative is something could happen and all of a sudden you’re writing the eulogy for your dad’s funeral, like I found myself.

“I woke up one day and he was gone, and I had to write that eulogy and deliver it. I don’t want that for you guys.

“If you have an opportunity, if your old man is around, you do have a shot to reconcile it,” he urged, before finishing up by saying those dads who are no longer with us are “looking down on us.”

