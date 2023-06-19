Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Takeoff, from left, Quavo and Offset, of Migos

Offset and Quavo have reunited to remember late Migos member Takeoff.

On Sunday, Takeoff’s friends and family gathered at a park in Atlanta to celebrate what would have been the rapper’s 29th birthday. Quavo and Offset were in attendance, according to photos and videos from the event. This marks the first time the two have been seen together since Takeoff’s death, save for the funeral.

Both Quavo and Offset were shown wearing Takeoff tribute shirts at the event. The former Migos partners also posed for a group photo.

Offset and Quavo got together to honor Takeoff on his birthday. 🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/bjWdBqFt8z — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 19, 2023

Quavo x Shara x Offset done made my night !!!🥹🥹🚀 do it for Take!!!❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Gak3GGQU6V — The Influence👸🏾 (@KasMoe05) June 19, 2023

Offset & Quavo reunited today in honor of Takeoff’s birthday pic.twitter.com/O02OkiY5MO — RAPCARTEL (@RAPCARTEL_) June 19, 2023

Also on Sunday, Offset shared a special tribute to Takeoff on Instagram, remembering his life and legacy.

He captioned the post, “Happy birthday rocket man 🚀”.

READ MORE: Takeoff’s Mother Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Bowling Alley Where The Rapper Was Killed

He continued, “The greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!! purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang 🚀🚀🚀🚀.”

Accompanying the post was a carousel of photos featuring the musician, along with shots of the two hanging out together.

Offset wasn’t the only one celebrating the occasion on socials, with Quavo sharing his own tribute.

READ MORE: Takeoff’s Alleged Killer Formally Indicted On Murder Charges

“Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again!!! BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD 😵‍💫 u 29 nigga 🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀,” he wrote alongside a video of the late musician.

Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, in November 2022.

Patrick Xavier Clark was indicted by a grand jury for the murder.