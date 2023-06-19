Click to share this via email

Robbie Williams is feeling the longterm effects of COVID.

On Sunday night, the British singer was performing at the Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands when he paused his show due to issues with long COVID.

The artist was just getting going on the fourth song in his setlist, “Monsoon”, when he hit the brakes.

“No, stop. Stop, I’m f**ked. I’m f**ked,” he said, as seen in a video posted to social media.

“It’s long COVID, I’ve got long COVID,” Williams explained to the audience.

The singer is reported to have come down with COVID twice over the course of the pandemic, telling fans he felt “lethargic, tired and heavy” during his first bout in April 2020.

During Sunday’s show, he joked, “It’s not my f**king age, you f**kers.”

Despite the short pause, Williams managed to get himself together, restarting the song and continuing on with the concert without another hitch.