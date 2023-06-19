Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Johan Cruijff Arena on June 18, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Beyoncé found a special way to mark Juneteenth.

The singer took to the stage at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena for her “Renaissance World Tour” show on Sunday night, before telling fans that everything she’d worn “was created exclusively by Black designers.”

Bey shared an array of stunning snaps showing herself wearing a rhinestone-covered red gown. She didn’t name the designers.

She later shared numerous posts featuring multiple looks, before admitting one of her outfits had been designed by her.

The musician wrote, alongside pics of a hot pink ensemble, “I started designing this collection over a year ago. I was so engulfed in all things RENAISSANCE and was inspired by Studio 54, Bob Mackie and the disco era.

“I wanted to do a modern twist using the signature IVY PARK neon and bring disco to the beach in this swim collection. I’m so happy to share this with you and even more proud to launch it for the first time on the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth.”

Juneteenth, which dates back to 1866, celebrates the anniversary of Major General Gordon Grager’s 1865 order proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas.