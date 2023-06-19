Angela Bassett and Taye Diggs in "How Stella Got Her Groove Back".

In honour of the 25th anniversary of Angela Bassett’s 1998 flick “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”, the actress, and director, Kevin Rodney Sullivan, compare the difference between filming sex scenes at the time to nowadays.

During a Q&A at a special screening of the film at the 2023 Tribeca Festival on Saturday, Sullivan recalled feeling nervous over the sex scenes between Bassett and her onscreen love interest, co-star Taye Diggs, because he wanted to ensure they were showcased “from a woman’s point of view.”

“It’s my fantasy, he has to be naked not me,” Bassett, 64, said of her character.

“Our fantasy,” Sullivan, 64, chimed in, noting that he and the actress worked on the scenes together, to get her input.

READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Shout Out Angela Bassett After Oscars Loss: ‘Hey Auntie, We Love You’

“Yeah, it was [a] very, very comfortable experience,” Bassett continued. “I had a couple other [experiences filming sex scenes], like you say it, from the male point of view, whether it was ‘What’s Love’ or whether it was ‘City of Hope’, where you have these love scenes and men are directing it and it’s their fantasy.”

“Sometimes as an actor, as a woman, you feel a little uncomfortable. You don’t know how it’s gonna go,” she said of her previous experiences, reiterating that her time on set of “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” was “just very comfortable.”

The romantic comedy/drama follows Stella (Bassett) and her gal pal Delilah (Whoopi Goldberg), who convinces Stella to vacation with her in Jamaica, where she meets a younger man named Winston Shakespeare (Diggs), develops an island fling and falls in love.

When the ’98 flick was shot, film and TV productions hadn’t yet begun using intimacy coordinators to help actors feel safe and comfortable during sex scenes on set.

READ MORE: Taye Diggs Writes A Children’s Book About Racial Injustice

“Yeah, we didn’t have that,” Bassett said, “Now, ‘Can I put my arm here? Can I put my hand there?’ You know, I guess that’s how we go.”

Sullivan explained why now, he feels “very comfortable with” working alongside intimacy coordinators. In recent years, the director has helmed episodes of TV series including “Riverdale”, “This Is Us”, and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”, among others.

“I’m comfortable with it because it makes the actors more comfortable. That’s my priority,” he shared. “I’m not trying to impose my will. I’m trying to encourage a great performance. So if an intimacy coordinator helps, I’m all in.”

Bassett and Sullivan went on to recount how Diggs, 52, was one of three actors whom the actress filmed screen tests with before he was cast as her co-lead.

READ MORE: Fans Commend Angela Bassett For Comforting Austin Butler During Oscars Best Actor Loss: ‘Exactly The Kind Of Woman I Imagined’

“The whole experience was new for me because you know, [you are] just used to being the actor,” Basset explained. “You go and audition for your little thing. But to be on the other side where you get a vote about who that was? That was, you know, quite a responsibility.”

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back”, which will officially celebrate 25 years on August 14 — the film’s release date — can be streamed on Disney+.