“Gone Girl” almost had a different star.

Appearing recently on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”, Jon Hamm confirmed that he almost played Ben Affleck’s starring role in the David Fincher thriller.

“Yeah,” Hamm said. “I was down to the very end of that. It was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr. Draper.”

At the time, Hamm was still starring as Don Draper in the critically acclaimed drama series “Mad Men”, creating the scheduling conflict.

But the actor explained that he had a direct connection to the character of Nicholas Dunne, because he is also from St. Louis.

“Poor Ben, a Boston guy, had to wear a Cardinals hat,” Hamm joked of Affleck. “He was not very happy about it.”

In fact, in “Gone Girl”, while Nick Dunne is originally from the St. Louis area, his character is actually seen wearing a New York Mets cap, which was a compromise so that he wouldn’t have to wear a Yankees hat.

Speaking to The New York Times in 2014 on the release of the movie, Affleck confessed, “That was the only fight David and I had. and it was a legitimate fight.

“I said, ‘David, I love you, I would do anything for you,’” he recalled. “‘But I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can’t. I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it.’ And I couldn’t put it on my head.”