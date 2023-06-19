A new documentary about legendary Marvel comics writer Stan Lee is coming under fire.

Over the weekend, the granddaughter of comics artist Jack Kirby shared a statement from her father Neal in response to the Disney+ doc “Stan Lee”, which was released Friday.

“It’s not any big secret that there has always been controversy over the parts that were played in the creation and success of Marvel’s characters,” Neal wrote.

“Stan Lee had the fortunate circumstance to have access to the corporate megaphone and media, and he used these to create his own mythos as to the creation of the Marvel character pantheon. He made himself the voice of Marvel,” the statement continued.

“It should be noted and is generally accepted that Stan Lee had a limited knowledge of history, mythology, or science,” Neal went on. “On the other hand, my father’s knowledge of these subjects, to which I and many others can personally attest, was extensive. Einstein summed it up better; ‘More the knowledge, lesser the ego. Lesser the knowledge, more the ego.’”

Addressing the true provenance of Marvel’s many iconic characters, the statement said, “You will see Lee’s name as a co-creator on every character, with the exception of the Silver Surfer, solely created by my father. Are we to assume Lee had a hand in creating every Marvel character? Are we to assume that it was never the other co-creator that walked into Lee’s office and said, ‘Stan, I have a great idea for a character!’ According to Lee, it was always his idea.”

Neal noted, “Lee spends a fair amount of time talking about how and why he created the Fantastic Four, with only one fleeting reference to my father,” explaining that his father had based the Fantastic Four on a 1957 comic he created for DC, and had named Ben Grimm (The Thing) after his own father, and Sue Storm after his daughter Susan.

The statement concluded, “My father’s first screen credit didn’t appear until the closing crawl at the end of the film adaptation of Iron Man in 2008, after Stan Lee, Don Heck, and Larry Liber. The battle for creator’s rights has been around since the first inscribed Babylonian tablet. It’s way past time to at least get this one chapter of literary/art history right. ‘Nuff said.”

Lee, who passed away in 2018 at age 95, has long been criticized for taking the majority of the credit for characters and storylines in classic Marvel comics.

Jack Kirby, who died in 1994 at age 76, is known to have created or co-created characters like Captain America, the Fantastic Four, the Hulk, Ant-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, the X-Men and many others.