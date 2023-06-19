“A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder” finds its lead in Emma Myers.

Deadline reports the “Wednesday” star has been tapped to play Pip Fitz-Amobi in BBC’s adaptation of Holly Jackson’s A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

The novel follows Fitz-Amobi’s quest to discover whether her friend, Andie Bell, really was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh five years ago, and if not, who the real murderer could be.

READ MORE: ‘Wednesday’ Star Emma Myers On A Possible Romance Between Enid & Jenna Ortega’s Character: ‘Anything Is Possible’

Myers stars opposite newcomer Zain Iqbal, who plays Ravi in the upcoming show.

“From the moment we announced that A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder was coming to the BBC I know there’s been a huge amount of speculation from fans about who will play Pip and Ravi,” said Fiona Campbell, Controller of Youth Audience, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three. “In Emma and Zain we’ve found two actors who embody the characters so perfectly it will feel as though they’ve stepped straight from the pages of Holly’s books on to our screens. I can’t wait for BBC Three viewers to see them in action.”

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson All Set For Her Directorial Debut With Movie Adaptation Of ‘The Deb’

“Red Rose”’s Poppy Cogan is writing and “Dracula” star Dolly Wells is directing.

Filming is set to begin in England later this year.