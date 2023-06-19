Adele may have gotten a little too personal at her Las Vegas residency concert over the weekend.

The “Easy On Me” singer shared a little TMI when she told the crowd that she has a fungal infection, known as “jock itch,” due to performing under hot lights onstage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

She explained that the Spanx she wears beneath her performance costumes often leave her damp and sticky.

“I sweat a lot, and it doesn’t go anywhere, so I basically am just sitting in my own sweat, so my doctor [diagnosed] me [with] jock itch,” she told concertgoers, as per a fan video shared online.

Jock itch, which is common among athletes, is classified as “an itchy rash in warm, moist areas of the body,” often affecting “the groin and inner thighs,” as per the Mayo Clinic.

“Jock itch, that sounds like I’m a big Nuggets fan,” the Grammy winner, 35, joked. “It looks like I’m a big athlete, right?”

Adele proceeded to tell the audience that her docs prescribed an ointment, in which she has “to squirt on” herself.

“I don’t know why the f**k I just told you that!” she quipped, laughing over the fact that some “trashy” paper or media outlet is going to write: “Adele’s got body acne!”

Adele’s residency, “Weekends with Adele”, kicked off in November 2022 and will run until Nov. 4, 2023.