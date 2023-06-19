Shemar Moore marked his first Father’s Day with an emotional post about his absent father, and paid tribute to his late mother while doing so.

The “S.W.A.T.” actor, 53, took to Instagram to reflect on the special day by sharing a series of photos with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, 39, and their four-month-old daughter, Frankie Meleine.

“1st Father’s Day EVER… for me!!! BLESSED and GRATEFUL!! My father wasn’t in my life… I never celebrated Father’s Day… but I realize my mother and fathers love for each other once upon a time… that created me….I celebrated and honoured MY MOTHER all day everyday my entire 50 years with her…,” he wrote in the caption.

READ MORE: Shemar Moore Slams CBS For ‘S.W.A.T.’ Cancellation: ‘A F**king Mistake’

“My mother’s dream was to be a grandmother.. God called her name a little too soon… but My Girl Jesiree loves on me and gave me/us Momma Marilyn’s Dream and MY LIL MIRACLE… ‘Frankie Moore’… my daughter,” he continued. “My mother was my purpose…. Now Frankie is my purpose for the rest of my life!!!

The “Criminal Minds” alum went on, noting that out of all he’s experienced and accomplished, his daughter is his “GREATEST TRIUMPH.

Momma Marilyn went to Heaven and told God to give her son the GREATEST GIFT of his life… FRANKIE n FAMILY!!! …… ‘Mom I made it,'” he added. “I Love you Jesiree and THANK YOU!!!”

READ MORE: Shemar Moore’s Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Celebrates Actor’s 53rd Birthday With Sweet Post: ‘Life-Ing With You Has Been My Favourite’

Dizon also took to Instagram to give her boyfriend a special Father’s Day shoutout, calling Moore a “stud” and complimenting him: “Daddy looks good on you.

“We love and appreciate you more than you know,” she captioned a video montage of several sweet moments between Moore and their little girl.

READ MORE: Shemar Moore Shares Heartwarming New Pics Of His Baby Daughter Frankie

Last month, Moore wished his mom a heavenly Mother’s Day and paid tribute to the “big star” that she was.

The actor previously opened up to ET Canada about what his late mom had to say about starting a family of his own in the clip below.