Sam Levinson reveals how he managed to convince The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, to play as creep on “The Idol”.

The Max show has got the internet talking with Tesfaye’s disturbing portrayal of a cult leader cum self-help guru in the show. Levinson, who was also the creative mind behind “Euphoria”, says he managed to convince the musician to take the role by selling it in a specific way.

“We’re in Abel’s house, we’re talking it through, imagining the character Tedros,” Levinson said in the series’ “Crafting the Family” featurette on Max, via Variety. “And I would say, ‘Imagine you have all of the dreams that you have of what you want to do in life, in terms of music, and your career, all of the aspirations — but imagine you have none of the talent. That’s who this character is.’”

Tesfaye described the character similarly in an interview with GQ where he called the character “calculated”.

“There’s nothing really mysterious or hypnotizing about him,” he explained. “And we did that on purpose with his look, his outfits, his hair — the guy’s a douchebag. You can tell he cares so much about what he looks like, and he thinks he looks good. But then you see these weird moments of him alone — he rehearses, he’s calculated. And he needs to do that, or he has nothing, he’s pathetic.”

“The Idol” has yet to be renewed for a second season, amidst reports the series has been cancelled.