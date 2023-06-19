Angela Bassett is sharing how Whoopi Goldberg is willing to defend all members of a shoot during filming.

On the 25th anniversary of “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”, star Angela Bassett and director Kevin Sullivan discussed the film’s legacy at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Goldberg not only starred in the film, but also ensured everyone on set was taken care of and respected.

Bassett said she shared “a beautiful camaraderie and sisterhood,” with the star and said she was “ready to step up” for the crew.

“I remember we were having to advocate for every worker on set because we were shooting out of the country,” Bassett said, via Deadline. “We were receiving per diem and it wasn’t matching the needs of the crew and Whoopi would say give the people what they need, and mentioned that if they can’t get what they need, she will subsidize it for them. They ended up doing the right thing, but she was ready to step up. That’s a testament to her character as a person. It was a blessing to have her.”

The 1998 film was based on Terry McMillan’s 1996 bestseller of the same name, and saw Bassett in the role of a 40-year-old stockbroker who falls in love with a much younger man during her vacation in Jamaica. The love interested was played by Taye Diggs in his film debut. Goldberg played her best friend, Delilah.