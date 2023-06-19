The first trailer for Sony Pictures and Marvel’s “Kraven the Hunter” has arrived.

The gory look-ahead sees Aaron Taylor-Johnson on the hunt in the upcoming flick that tells “the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be,” as per the official synopsis.

In the Marvel comic books, Kraven — born Sergei Kravinoff — is a killer predator that sets his sights on Spider-Man, however, the film is “set before his notorious vendetta” with the famous superhero. Oftentimes, Kraven — a world-famous explorer and brutal game hunter — is portrayed as a member of the supervillain team, the Sinister Six.

“He uses his connection with animals to track his prey… Once you’re on his list, there’s only one way off,” the trailer teases.

The clip also gives fans a taste of Kraven’s superhuman abilities like enhanced strength, speed, agility, stamina and longevity, plus the wide-range of weapons he has readily available to maximize his super fighting skills.

“Kraven the Hunter” — Photo: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

At the end of the trailer, the origin story of another Marvel comic book character — Rhino — is teased.

The upcoming action/adventure is the latest in Sony’s universe of Marvel characters, which already includes the Spider-Man spinoffs “Venom” and “Morbius”, plus the upcoming “Madame Web”. Alongside Taylor-Johnson, the film stars Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe and Fred Hechinger.

Sony initially teased “Kraven the Hunter” at Cinema Con back in April, where Taylor-Johnson presented footage onstage to a crowd of theatre owners. The actor announced that the film will be rated R, marking the first R-rated Marvel feature from Sony.

The hunt begins in theatres on October 6.