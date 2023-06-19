Rumer Willis shared a heartfelt message for two important fathers in her life, both old and new.

The actress, 34, uploaded a series of Instagram photos of her and boyfriend, singer Derek Richard Thomas, with their two-month-old daughter Louetta, and some of her famous dad, Bruce Willis, holding his granddaughter in honour of Father’s Day.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” she captioned the Sunday post. “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game.”

Bruce, 68, is also a dad to daughters Tallulah, 29, and Scout, 31, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, and Evelyn Penn, 9, and Mabel Ray, 11, whom he shares with wife, Emma Heming Willis.

As for Rumer’s message to Thomas, who celebrated his first Father’s Day, she thanked her baby daddy for a list of things he’s done for their little one, like “building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from,” and “filling the house with music for her to hear,” in addition to “late night diaper changes” and more.

She also thanked the musician for giving her “the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams.”

Rumer isn’t the only one who wished Bruce a happy Father’s Day. The actor’s daughter, Scout, and ex, Demi, also shared heartfelt posts, in addition to his wife Emma, whom shared a special Instagram tribute reflecting on her “deep appreciation” for the dad of five.