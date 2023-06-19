Ed Sheeran brought commotion to the busy streets of downtown Toronto when he attended the city’s annual Taste of Little Italy festival on Sunday afternoon.

The “Bad Habits” singer, who was in town for three shows at the Rogers Centre — part of his latest tour — surprised festival-goers when he stopped by College Street West to join in on the fun.

One TikTok user documented Sheeran partaking in festival activities, including a soccer carnival game called “World Cup Soccer Challenge” that he played with a pair of kids.

He wore a casual outfit, dressed in a white T-shirt, black shorts, a hat and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, another TikTok sees the musician waving as he arrived to the festival before interacting with several attendees, such as chatting with fans, signing autographs and smiling for selfies, as well as playing the soccer-themed carnival game.

When an onlooker asked Sheeran if he was planning on playing the game, the singer replied, saying he already played and revealed: “I lost actually.”

According to the TikTok user named Brittany, Sheeran gave away a pair of tickets to his Sunday night show to one lucky winner of the carnival game, in which players had to kick a ball and knock over the stack of cans to win. Although she didn’t win, the user claims Sheeran was nice enough to still give her a pair of tickets to his show — in which she’s later seen attending in the video — calling him “the sweetest human ever!” in her caption.

One person who was lucky enough to encounter the star was Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, who met Sheeran and shook his hand.

And we even had a special guest — @EdSheeran! pic.twitter.com/mfmEhKlZXZ — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) June 19, 2023

Prior to heading to the festival — which celebrates Italian culture and food, including the neighbourhood’s restaurants —Sheeran revealed on his Instagram Story that he was planning on going to the street party.

Elsewhere over the weekend, the singer gave fans a taste of his mild hot sauce brand, Tingly Teds, as part of his concert. There was a pop-up shop set up outside of the venue for fans to try the sauce with chicken nuggets and tater tots.