The day after Father’s Day, Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughter, Aoki, took to Instagram to shed light on Russell Simmons‘ alleged abusive behaviour.

The back-and-forth appears to have begun after their oldest daughter, Ming, wished Kimora a “Happy Father’s Day” instead of Russell.

Photo: Instagram/ @MingLeeSimmons

The Def Jam Records co-founder took to Instagram to share a message that alleged Kimora was at fault for making it hard to be a father to his daughters.

Photo: Instagram/ @UncleRush

“Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children and start asking mothers why he had to fight at all,” Russell’s post read.

ET has reached out to Simmons for a comment.

Taking to Instagram Live Monday, Kimora broke down in tears explaining how Russell has allegedly been verbally attacking her and her daughters and lying about the status of their family’s relationship.

Kimora claimed that Russell’s gaslighting has been overlooked by fans and friends of theirs alike due to his “powerhouse” media mogul status.

Kimora Lee Simmons discusses her ex Russell’s recent erratic behavior on IG live and how it’s affect the family. Love you Kimora 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/mSryXA4boD — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) June 19, 2023

“Please don’t attack my children, they’ve been through so much. Don’t attack my family — which is supposed to be your family too,” Kimora said of Russell, choking up. “Don’t do that because you’re at rock bottom, I don’t know, you’re grasping at straws. This is a money grab? I don’t really know what this is,” she questioned.

She alleged that Russell would send himself flowers and post photos on social media claiming they are from her. Kimora claims he has been blocked from her Instagram for years.

Their youngest daughter, Aoki, also took to Instagram Live to explain how despite defending her father in the past, “this man is awful to me. He has done awful things to me and I’m so tired of it,” she said in tears.

She went on to say that she’s been scared to speak up in the past because her father is so beloved in the entertainment industry.

“So if I never get any jobs ever again then like fine, I’ll go be a lawyer because I shouldn’t have to lie or be bullied by a child,” she said of her father having an impact on her modeling career. “You cannot just abuse your kids behind closed doors and not take accountability. You don’t get to do this,” Aoki said.

Aoki also took to Instagram to share several screenshots of text messages with her father where he calls Kimora a “piece of sh*t” as well as a silenced video of him yelling at her via FaceTime.

Aoki wrote, “My father is not well, for years, he needs help and won’t accept that he refuses to acknowledge he is not himself. He has threatened and bullied my sister, my grandma, he has harassed my grandma in the middle of the night in poor health, send a man to my sisters apartment at 2am to scare her. He lashes out at ANYONE who does not say ‘oh Russell everything is fine.’ Well it’s not fine. If ‘I never get a fashion job again’ like he threatens, I’ll be a lawyer I guess and work in criminal Justice. Sure I love my job but if he takes it away from me I won’t die. You don’t threaten my sister and grandma and mother and say “who’s gonna believe you I’m Russell Simmons nobody thinks I’m crazy” well he is.”

Kimora and Russel got married in 1998 and split up in 2006. She filed for divorce two years later in 2008.

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Why Kimora Lee Simmons and Her Daughters Ming and Aoki Are Hesitant to Return to Reality TV (Exclusive)

Kimora Lee Simmons’ Daughters Ming and Aoki Reveal Their Impressive Post-Graduation Plans (Exclusive)

Usher Reacts to Reuniting With Kimora Lee Simmons at Vegas Show (Exclusive)

Usher Feeds Kimora Lee Simmons a Strawberry in Reunion Moment at Vegas Residency Show