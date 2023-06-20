Avril Lavigne and Tyga have reportedly called it quits after a whirlwind romance.

Sources told TMZ that the couple — who went public with their relationship in March after Lavigne split from fiancé Mod Sun — had broken up a couple of weeks ago.

TMZ added they’d been told the split was a “mutual decision, and that there are no hard feelings — the romance just ran its course.”

Lavigne and Tyga were spotted hanging out in February, before they were pictured kissing at Paris Fashion Week the following month.

The new romance came just weeks after it was revealed Lavigne and Mod Sun had called off their engagement.

Following the split, Mod Sun took to Instagram to write in a since-deleted post: “In 1 week my entire life completely changed… I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”