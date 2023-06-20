Morgan Wallen’s family is going through a difficult episode.

On Monday, the country star’s ex, KT Smith, took to her Instagram Story to share that their son, Indigo, had been attacked by her dog, Legend, sending him to the ER.

“Yesterday he bit Indigo in the face,” she said, in tears, in the video message, noting later, “Indigo is okay. His scar will be minimum. He did have stitches, but he’ll be okay.”

READ MORE: Morgan Wallen Cleared To Sing Again After Weeks-Long Medical Vocal Rest

Talking about her dog, she recalled adopting him as a rescue about a year ago, saying, “I feel like we kind of saved each other at that time. And it was just a beautiful journey.”

After spending the day before at the emergency room, Smith said that she is now trying to find something humane to do with Legend.

“Since then, we have been looking for options,” she said, adding that she “couldn’t bring myself to what everyone else says, and what you’re supposed to do apparently.”

She continued, “What the world tells you to do is put the dog down, because they are aggressive, and I’ve gone back and forth on that, and I knew in my heart that he does not deserve that because he is wonderful and could do really great with a family that doesn’t have small children and maybe just has a lot of land.”

Smith added that she doesn’t want to send him to a “kill shelter” either, noting that “shelters are full.”

At that, she put a call out to fans in the Nashville area who might have suggestions of where to place Legend that’s not a shelter, adding that the dog “came from trauma, being left on the side of the road for month.”

KT Smith/Instagram

READ MORE: Lil Durk Debuts Album ‘Almost Healed’ Featuring New Morgan Wallen Collab

She also noted that the dog won’t walk on hardwood floors, and needs a yard, and is “great with other dogs,” but shouldn’t be around small kids.

“He’s an angel, and I feel like he can read human emotions, and he just wants love and to be pet,” Smith said.

“I know that there are options that I could have done, keeping him with a muzzle on around the house,” she also said. “He doesn’t deserve that either. And I can’t be a mom that keeps a dog in the house when my child is also traumatized probably from that.”

Finally, Smith said, “I’m getting Indigo back home tomorrow, and [Legend] has to be gone by then,” sharing her work phone number for those looking to get in touch with suggestions.

Smith later shared an update, announcing, “We just dropped Legend off with the sweetest family where he will be living out his full potential and best life on a farm. I couldn’t have asked for a better family for him to be loved on by. And they’re East Tennesseans so we can visit any time we need to.”

She added to her followers, “Thank you guys again, for helping but for also crying with me and lifting me up.”