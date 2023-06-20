Kelly Osbourne has had it with Prince Harry.

On the “I’ve Had It” podcast this week, the reality star shared her unvarnished thoughts about the Duke of Sussex during a game of “Had it or Hit It?”.

During the game, Osbourne was asked if she’s “had it” with King Charles and Queen Camilla, but she answered, “Hit it,” to everyone’s surprise.

“It’s new, it’s different, let them try it out, see what they can make of it,” she explained. “Definitely King Charles. I don’t know much about Camilla.”

But one of the hosts said they had a problem with Charles not having his son, Prince Harry, sitting front row at his coronation, Osbourne disagreed.

“I think Harry’s a f**king tw*t,” she said. “He’s a whining, whinging, complaining, ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one who’s had mental problems, my life was so hard…'”

Osbourne continued, “Everybody’s f**king life is hard! You were the prince of a god d**n country, who dressed up as a f**king Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it.”

In 2005, Harry made headlines around the world when he dressed up in a Nazi uniform for a costume party.

The royal, who was 20-years-old at the time, released a statement apologizing after the incident, saying he was “very sorry if I caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone,” adding, “It was a poor choice of costume, and I apologize.”

In his recent memoir, Spare, Harry claimed that his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, had encouraged him to wear the costume.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” he wrote in the book, saying that he’d also considered donning a pilot uniform for the “Native and Colonial”-themed party.

“I rented it, plus a silly moustache, and went back to the house. I tried it all on. They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point,” Harry recalled of his brother and Kate.

Recalling the controversy over the costume, Harry wrote, “There were moments over the course of the next several weeks and months when I thought I might die of shame.”