Stage and screen star Paxton Whitehead has died at age 85.

The actor — who starred in “Friends” as Rachel Green’s Bloomingdale’s boss Mr. Waltham, as well as having roles in “Back to School”, “The Drew Carey Show”, “Desperate Housewives” and more — passed away on June 16.

Whitehead’s son Charles confirmed the sad news to The Hollywood Reporter.

He died at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia.

Whitehead had a successful acting career dating back to the ’60s.

As well as the above, his many TV and movie projects also included roles in “Murder, She Wrote”, “Baby Boom”, “Ellen”, “Mad About You”, “Frasier” and “3rd Rock from the Sun”.

Whitehead made his broadway debut in Ronald Millar’s The Affair in the ’60s, as well as playing Sherlock Holmes alongside Glenn Close in 1978’s Broadway production of The Crucifer of Blood.

Among his many roles, Whitehead received a Tony nomination for his performance as Pellinore in the 1980 Broadway revival of Camelot.

As well as his son Charles, Whitehead is also survived by his daughter Alex.