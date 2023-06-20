Meghan Markle reportedly isn’t on the cusp of signing a “major deal” with French couture house Dior, after all.

It was reported over the weekend by the Daily Mail that Meghan would be becoming one of Dior’s “faces.”

However, a source for the French fashion house has since denied the rumours, telling The Telegraph that reports about crowning a new “Duchess of Dior” have left the team in Paris “nonplussed as to how the story came about.”

A spokesperson for the Sussexes — who are fans of the fashion house and regularly wear the clothing — also insisted the story wasn’t true.

Page Six Style reported there was no such “mega-bucks” deal in the works, as well.

“Meghan is all anyone is talking about,” a source — described as “a prominent Beverly Hills socialite” — recently told the Mail.

“There have been rumours for weeks that she’s about to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive,” the source added. “If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got cancelled after one season.”

The news came after it was revealed last week that Spotify were cutting ties with Meghan and husband Prince Harry, cancelling her “Archetypes” podcast after just a single 12-episode season.