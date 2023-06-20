Kristin Davis has a complicated relationship with seeing herself at the start of “Sex and the City” 25 years ago. The 58-year-old “And Just Like That” star, who recently opened up about regretting her facial fillers, spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about her “ongoing” journey to find self love.

“I mostly just tried to have a positive talk with myself about how I don’t have to look like that,” Davis, who plays the ever-positive Charlotte York Goldenblatt, tells ET of her younger self. “I don’t have to look like how I used to look. When I look in the mirror, I try to remind myself not to see the deficits, you know, because that’s how we’re programmed to see.”

The mother of two instead focuses on her health and her kids.

“Like, you can’t not age. The only way you cannot age is to not be alive, which is not something that I want to happen, obviously,” Davis adds. “So, I just have to have these talks with myself and try to relax and sometimes I just have to get out of my own head and take a walk.”

Davis notes that “shame” surrounding Botox and facial fillers leads many women in the industry to not feel comfortable being transparent.

“I think part of the reason that people are not more open is because there is such shaming put on you largely by other women,” Davis explains. “It’s so sad. We have enough problems as it is. We don’t need to shame each other. Like, it’s so much a waste of time, but it does hurt.”

The Max star, who is preparing for the season 2 premiere of “And Just Like That” on June 22, adds that she doesn’t see the purpose in shaming other women.

“We’re doing the best we can do. Everybody is doing the best they can do, and everyone can make their own choices, right?” she says. “But you don’t criticize everybody else for their choices, or their mistakes or whatever it is. That’s not helping you. It’s not helping them. It’s not helping anybody. It’s just getting clicks or whatever.”

Earlier this month, Davis spoke with The Telegraph about criticism she’s received surrounding her use of facial fillers.

“It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times. And it’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that,” Davis shared. “The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted.”

Davis didn’t shy away from talking about getting work done — including Botox on her forehead and, later, fillers, with varying degrees of success.

“I have done fillers and it’s been good, and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad,” she explained. “I’ve had to get them dissolved, and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly.”

Season 2 of “And Just Like That” premieres Thursday, June 22 on Max.

