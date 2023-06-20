Jonathan Majors has his trial date.

On Tuesday morning, the “Creed III” star made his first appearance in court in Manhattan on charges of domestic violence, Variety reported.

READ MORE: DA Tweaks Jonathan Majors’ Charge, Lawyer Says He’s Innocent

The actor was seen at the courthouse for the brief hearing, where a judge set his trial to begin on August 3.

Majors was arrested in New York on March 25 and charged with multiple counts of assault and aggravated harassment, stemming from an incident in which he allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old woman.

The woman was taken to hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to police.

At his hearing on Tuesday, Majors was warned by the judge to “stay away” from the alleged victim, who was granted a temporary order of protection in April.

Majors must appear in court in person on August 3, under threat of arrest should he not show up.

The actor affirmed to the judge that he heard her “loud and clear.”

READ MORE: Jonathan Majors Spotted With Rumored Girlfriend Meagan Good Amid Abuse Allegations

Attorneys for the actor have denied wrongdoing, and have publicly released released text messages and videos intended to prove his innocence.

“I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone,” the alleged victim apparently wrote in one text message, adding that she had told the police that “this was not an attack.”

Majors’ criminal defence lawyer has called the case a “witch hunt” and added, that the treatment of the actor exposes the “racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system.”

Following his arrest, Majors, who had been set to play the main villain, Kang the Conqueror, in the next phase of Marvel’s cinematic universe, was dropped by his PR and management teams, though his is still represented by agency WME.