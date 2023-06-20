Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian still agrees with her ex-husband Kanye West on some things.

The SKIMS founder — who graces one of TIME Magazine‘s Most Influential Business covers — spoke to the publication about trying to figure out how to merge her children into her business.

“Sometimes it’s trial and error,” she admitted.

The magazine pointed out that a “recent get-­together between the female rap star Ice Spice and Kim’s 9-year-old daughter North led to an Ice Spice appearance in a SKIMS campaign.”

north west dressing up as ice spice is everything😭 pic.twitter.com/8Zrvg91aWF — m ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) March 6, 2023

Kim Kardashian poses for TIME Magazine. Photograph by Dana Scruggs for TIME

However, North — now 10 — and her mom sparked an online frenzy after she rapped along to some of Ice Spice’s more salacious lyrics in a TikTok clip.

Kanye West had previously voiced his concerns about North being on TikTok, claiming Kardashian had put her on the social media site against his will.

Kanye is clearly a good father who is only trying to protect his children from the social media world. For that, he’ll be shamed on Twitter with no ability to defend himself.pic.twitter.com/ujXpeZVzmc — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) March 7, 2023

Kim Kardashian poses for TIME Magazine. Photograph by Dana Scruggs for TIME

Kim Kardashian poses for TIME Magazine. Photograph by Dana Scruggs for TIME

Kardashian — who recognizes the benefits of TikTok for her eldest child — said, “As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down.’

“I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance.

“But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative,” she added.