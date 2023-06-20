Kim Kardashian still agrees with her ex-husband Kanye West on some things.
The SKIMS founder — who graces one of TIME Magazine‘s Most Influential Business covers — spoke to the publication about trying to figure out how to merge her children into her business.
“Sometimes it’s trial and error,” she admitted.
The magazine pointed out that a “recent get-together between the female rap star Ice Spice and Kim’s 9-year-old daughter North led to an Ice Spice appearance in a SKIMS campaign.”
However, North — now 10 — and her mom sparked an online frenzy after she rapped along to some of Ice Spice’s more salacious lyrics in a TikTok clip.
Kanye West had previously voiced his concerns about North being on TikTok, claiming Kardashian had put her on the social media site against his will.
Kardashian — who recognizes the benefits of TikTok for her eldest child — said, “As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down.’
“I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance.
“But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative,” she added.
