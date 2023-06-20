Facing adulthood is never easy.

On Tuesday, the first trailer dropped for Canadian director V.T. Nayani’s new film, “This Place”, starring Devery Jacobs and Priya Guns.

The official synopsis describes the film as “a coming-of-adulthood story about two women falling in love for the first time. As they grow closer, each is forced to confront their family histories in unexpected ways, while navigating multiple legacies of grief and love.”

Courtesy of Vortex Media

In the film, Jacobs (“Reservation Dogs”) plays Kawenniióhstha, a young woman from the community of Kahnawà:ke near Montreal, who leaves to attend university in Toronto and seek out her estranged Iranian father.

Guns (“Tide of Lies”) plays Malai, who has been trying to figure out her post-university future while having a strained relationship with her brother, and dealing with her father, an addict attempting to mend his relationships, coming back into her life.

Both being the daughters of refugees, the young women meet in a Toronto laundromat, and soon being to fall for each other.

Co-written by Jacobs, Nayani and Golshan Abdmoulaie, the film features dialogue in English, Mohawk, Persian, Tamil and French.

“This Place” had its premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.