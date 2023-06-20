Tom Cruise famously does all of his own stunts, but one of them very nearly ended in disaster on the set of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”.

ET Canada’s Sangita Patel chatted to Cruise at the movie’s premiere in Rome, where she brought up engineering and the planning behind the death-defying stunt that saw Cruise ride his motorcycle off a cliff before jumping off and pulling a parachute to land safely.

Cruise shared when asked what’s going through his mind at that moment and how he keeps himself calm and focused, “It’s funny that you mentioned engineering, because there’s as you know, there’s a lot of engineering in there to figure out that ramp, where the bowl is, the speed, you know, we’re testing wind conditions early on, I set all that up. That’s how I approach these things.

Tom Cruise on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One’. — Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

“You know, I’m thinking, first of all, Mc Q [director Christopher McQuarrie] and I, we come up with something and then go, ‘how do we do it?’ and we break it down. And luckily, like I’ve been skydiving for years and [riding] motorcycles and [doing] jumps, but you’ve got to hone it and make it perfect. I’m thinking about performance, I’m thinking about where’s that helicopter going across the stuff to make sure I don’t get blown off of the ramp.

“I don’t want to get blown off that ramp. And once I hit it, I don’t want that drone to hit me, you know? And then when my chute opens and you can see it in EPK when I’m in the bowl and I was testing the wind in that bowl and I jumped out of the helicopter… you can see when I opened it, I was in the wrong position and I opened the parachute, and the parachute turned into the side of the mountain,” he added of the stunt that almost ended with a catastrophe.

Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt in ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One’. — Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Cruise went on, “I could just at the last second, I was very close. My chute was pretty close to the side of the mountain. So you really have to watch every aspect of that to make sure that [nothing goes wrong],” adding that he’s definitely “thinking about a few things” in the moment.

Cruise admitted, “You know, I’ve got a few things on my mind when I’m doing that. Plus I’m producing the movie.

“And it was day one. So I’m thinking, ‘Let’s get through this, let’s get this done.'”

Fans will get to see the stunt completed and on the big screen when “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” opens in theatres July 12, 2023, with “Part Two” following on June 28, 2024.

See more on that stunt in the clip below.