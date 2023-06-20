The man who threw a phone at Bebe Rexha has been charged.

On Sunday, the “Meant to Be” singer was performing at New York’s Pier 17 when she was struck in the head by a phone, causing her to collapse onstage.

READ MORE: Bebe Rexha Says ‘I’m Good’ After Being Hit By Cellphone During NYC Gig, Shares Pics Of Bruised Eye

She was later taken to hospital and received stitches above her eye, and shared photos of the injury on Instagram, writing, “I’m good.”

Now, following an investigation by the NYPD, 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna has been charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.

Police have alleged that the man “intentionally threw” the phone at Rexha while she was performing, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has said that Malvanga confessed, “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

READ MORE: Bebe Rexha Talks PCOS Diagnosis And ‘Tough’ Response To Her Changing Body: ‘I Jumped Like 30 Pounds So Quickly’

Malvanga released a statement through his defence attorney, Todd Spodek, who said, “Nicolas, like many other fans, was hoping to interact in some way with Ms. Rexha as the phone was returned. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha in any way.”

Following his arrest, Malvanga was released, and a temporary order of protection was issues, which is next court appearance scheduled for July 1.