The tennis world is intense on and off the court.

On Tuesday, the first trailer dropped for director Luca Guadagnino’s new film “Challengers”, starring Zendaya former tennis pro aiming for greatness while balancing two lovers.

Zendaya as Tashi in ‘Challengers’ – Photo: Niko Tavernise / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

“Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court,” the official description reads.

“Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – ‘West Side Story’), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor – ‘The Crown’) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend,” the continues. “As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.”

The trailer spotlights the complicated love triangle between the characters, as well as the injury that ends Tashi’s career on the court, all set to Rihanna’s “S&M”

Director Luca Guadagnino on the set of ‘Challengers’ – Photo: Niko Tavernise / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Written by playwright Justin Kuritzkes, the film will also have an original score composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails.

“Challengers” opens in theatres Sept. 15.