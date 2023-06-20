Trevor Noah has his sights set on the world of podcasting.

Spotify announced today that the comedian will be launching an original podcast with the music platform.

The weekly podcast is set to “blend Trevor’s signature humor and razor-sharp wit” with a global perspective according to the press release. The yet-to-be-named show also promises to feature many influential and interesting guests from around the world.

READ MORE: Trevor Noah To Host South African ‘LOL: Last One Laughing’

“It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people,” said Noah. “We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

Spotify also expressed its excitement for the partnership, with Head of Global Podcast Studios’ Vice President, Julie McNamara, praising Noah’s work.

READ MORE: Trevor Noah, First Humorist Since Charlie Chaplin In 1965, To Receive Dutch Erasmus Prize

“Spotify is the ultimate audio destination, and partnering with Trevor Noah, one of the world’s most brilliant and distinctive voices, will make for captivating storytelling that will delight our more than 100 million podcast listeners around the world,” she said. “We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humor, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale.”

The show is set to launch later this year.