Tom Cruise has had quite the “Mission: Impossible” journey over the years.

ET Canada’s Sangita Patel chatted to Cruise at the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere in Rome, with the host mentioning how the first flick in the franchise, that was released back in 1996, marked Cruise’s producing debut.

With him now producing the upcoming “Mission: Impossible 7” flick, Cruise is super grateful for the special journey he’s had along the way.

The star insisted, “In every way, to be here… everything that happened, you know, now, to be here, to see everything, it’s quite extraordinary. It is extraordinary, it is very special. It’s very special to see.

“It’s very special to see this whole cast at this moment.

“They’re so talented. I’m really happy for them to have this moment,” he gushed.

Elsewhere in the chat, Cruise spoke about that death-defying motorcycle stunt in the film, and what goes through his head when he’s filming something like that.

After explaining all the planning that goes into it, he added that his stunt nearly went wrong.

Cruise told Patel, “I was in the wrong position and I opened the parachute, and the parachute turned into the side of the mountain.”

Cruise went on, “I could just at the last second, I was very close. My chute was pretty close to the side of the mountain. So you really have to watch every aspect of that to make sure that [nothing goes wrong],” adding that he’s definitely “thinking about a few things” in the moment.

Fans will get to see the stunt completed and on the big screen when “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” opens in theatres July 12, 2023, with “Part Two” following on June 28, 2024.