Attention “Zoey 101” fans! Your favourite former Pacific Coast Academy students are back, and are all grown up.

It’s been 15 years in the making, but the official trailer for Paramount+’s all-new original film, “Zoey 102”, is finally here.

Based on the characters from the hit live-action Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101”, the trailer for the upcoming movie reboot — released today — sees PCA’s alumni return to Malibu for an over-the-top wedding that turns into a high school reunion for the books.

“Zoey 102” — Photo: Dana Hawley/Paramount+ ©2023, Paramount Global

Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks in “Zoey 102”. — Photo: Dana Hawley/Paramount+ ©2023, Paramount Global

Packed with nostalgia, the trailer also seems to present a modern version of a Tek-Mate — the 2005 sitcom’s take on a cell-phone, which was introduced in season 2.

“Over a decade after the iconic series ended, ‘Zoey 102’ finds Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears) still trying to figure out life and love, this time in her 20s. Zoey and Chase (Sean Flynn) did not end up in Hawaii that summer and haven’t heard from each other since,” reads the official synopsis. “When close friends Quinn (Erin Sanders) and Logan (Matthew Underwood) announce they’re getting married, Zoey and Chase find themselves in the wedding party.”

“Zoey 102” — Photo: Paramount+

In addition to Spears — who also serves as an executive producer — returning as Zoey, who graduated alongside the first female class ever to be allowed into Pacific Coast Academy, Sanders returns as Zoey’s best friend, Quinn Pensky; Flynn returns as Zoey’s on-again, off-again love interest Chase Matthews; Underwood returns as Logan Reese; Christopher Massey as Michael Barret; Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo.

Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks in “Zoey 102”. — Photo: Dana Hawley/Paramount+ ©2023, Paramount Global

The wedding reunion, produced by Nickelodeon Studios, also includes new cast members: Thomas Lennon as Zoey’s boss Kelly Kevyn; Owen Thiele as Zoey’s friend Archer March; and Dean Geyer as a charismatic actor, Todd, along with Audrey Whitby as Lyric, Logan’s younger sister and Zach Zagoria as Jordan B., a reality dating show contestant that Zoey must work with.

Thomas Lennon as Zoey’s boss Kelly Kevyn and Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks in “Zoey 102”. — Photo: Dana Hawley/Paramount+ ©2023, Paramount Global

Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks in “Zoey 102”. — Photo: Dana Hawley/Paramount+ ©2023, Paramount Global

Owen Thiele as Zoey’s friend Archer March in “Zoey 102”. — Photo: Dana Hawley/Paramount+ ©2023, Paramount Global

Dean Geyer as a charismatic actor, Todd in “Zoey 102”. — Photo: Dana Hawley/Paramount+ ©2023, Paramount Global

“Zoey 101” debuted on Nickelodeon in January 2005 and quickly emerged as one of the top live-action kids’ series, which followed Zoey and her friends as they navigated life as teenagers at Pacific Coast Academy, a boarding school that previously only allowed boys to attend.

Find out if Zoey is still hung up on her ex from high school, Chase, when “Zoey 102” premieres July 27 on Paramount+.