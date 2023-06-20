Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian doesn’t want to be posing for lingerie shoots forever.

The SKIMS founder, 42 — who graces one of TIME Magazine‘s Most Influential Business covers — is aware she might have a “time stamp,” as put by Kardashian herself.

“I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear,” she told the mag.

The publication stated that Kardashian wants to “cut back her appearances and pose in slightly fewer campaigns each year.”

Kardashian insisted, “We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can.

“We’re not going to go out not trying.”

Kim Kardashian poses for TIME Magazine. Photograph by Dana Scruggs for TIME

Elsewhere in the chat, the reality TV star spoke about the success of SKIMS.

“Obviously you have big hopes, but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined,” she said.

Kim Kardashian poses for TIME Magazine. Photograph by Dana Scruggs for TIME

Kim Kardashian poses for TIME Magazine. Photograph by Dana Scruggs for TIME

She realized just how big the brand had become when she walked into “some Hollywood party” and a guest lifted her top to show off her SKIMS.

Kardashian admitted, “I still have, like, impostor syndrome or whatever.

“But I think that’s part of what keeps me going.”