“Cries in Canadian.”
On Tuesday, Taylor Swift delighted fans by announcing a slew of new international Eras Tour dates, but Canadian Swifties were once again feeling slighted.
READ MORE: Why Fans Believe Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Is Finally Coming To Canada
In a post on social media, Swift shared that from late August 2023 through August 2024, she will perform shows through Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, the U.K. and Europe.
EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023
Of course, Canadians were quick to notice that not a single date was announced for Canada, with many taking to Twitter to share their sadness and crack jokes about it.
Taylor swift going practically everywhere in the world except for Canada pic.twitter.com/V8tFCvl3FM
— victoria 🌻 (@victoriashaz) June 20, 2023
taylor swift not coming to canada for the eras tour is my villain origin story pic.twitter.com/dfdVdspymN
— aisha ✵ ⧗ (@evanslarsons) June 20, 2023
What about Canadian dates :(
— ObviouslyPurple (@ObviouslyPurple) June 20, 2023
Taylor Swift vs Canada https://t.co/tDrq9FYdX2 pic.twitter.com/rLz7ae2Y8J
— SL 🌚 (@slucas_) June 20, 2023
READ MORE: Flavor Flav Says Seeing Taylor Swift In Concert ‘Was Huge For Me’
In fact, the outpouring over the lack of Canadian Eras Tour dates had “WHERE IS CANADA” and “Cries in Canadian” trending on Twitter.
NOT WHERE IS CANADA AND CRIES IN CANADIAN BOTH TRENDING 😭 pic.twitter.com/CUtMrbxGJb
— emma ×͜× | pcd sucks (@emmasgoingcrazy) June 20, 2023
i wondered why Cries in Canadian was trending. i was right 😢
— iHeartRadio Canada (@iHeartRadioCA) June 20, 2023
lmao cries in canadian,, cause same pic.twitter.com/huKOSOvsak
— petal 🌻 (@chimkennnugget) June 20, 2023
Swift also announced that Sabrina Carpenter will also perform as a special guest at her concerts in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Australia and Singapore.