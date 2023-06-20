Click to share this via email

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift delighted fans by announcing a slew of new international Eras Tour dates, but Canadian Swifties were once again feeling slighted.

In a post on social media, Swift shared that from late August 2023 through August 2024, she will perform shows through Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, the U.K. and Europe.

Of course, Canadians were quick to notice that not a single date was announced for Canada, with many taking to Twitter to share their sadness and crack jokes about it.

In fact, the outpouring over the lack of Canadian Eras Tour dates had “WHERE IS CANADA” and “Cries in Canadian” trending on Twitter.

Swift also announced that Sabrina Carpenter will also perform as a special guest at her concerts in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Australia and Singapore.