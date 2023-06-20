Tyler Hubbard is worried for his friend Bebe Rexha.

The singer-songwriter told ET Canada that the recent injury Rexha suffered during a concert was very concerning.

“Just saw that this morning, and I haven’t talked to her. I need to check in on her. I’m sure she’s still recovering,” he shared. “That was just last night. And, yeah, just a crazy, unfortunate situation. It kind of it’s sad for her, but hopefully she’s good from it.”

The musician made headlines earlier this week after a cellphone was thrown at her head during a New York City show.

“I know she got a couple of stitches. So, you know, it was a it was no joke,” added Hubbard. “But, yeah, you know, I wish her the best.”

Hubbard has previously worked with the singer on the track “Meant To Be”, along with Brian Kelley, as part of Florida Georgia Line.

On Sunday night, Rexha was performing at New York’s Pier 17 when she was struck in the head by a phone, causing her to collapse onstage. She was rushed to the hospital after the incident. The following day, Rexha posted a couple of selfies on Instagram showing her bruised face and captioned it, “I’m good.”

In a separate post, Rexha wrote, “lthough the show ended in an unfortunate way it was still an amazing show in my hometown. Thank you so Much New York. I love You. The Tour must go on!!! Philly next! Which show you coming to?”

Following an investigation by the NYPD, 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna has been charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.

Malvanga released a statement through his defence attorney, Todd Spodek, who said, “Nicolas, like many other fans, was hoping to interact in some way with Ms. Rexha as the phone was returned. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha in any way.”